Airmen from the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron use a combat track loader to repair an alternate runway at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 29, 2020. During a training event, the unit was repairing an alternate runway while defending their post. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mya M. Crosby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.29.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 18:50 Photo ID: 6413944 VIRIN: 201029-F-SQ280-059 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 3.75 MB Location: 26, KR Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CE fixing it up, holding it down [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.