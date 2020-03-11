From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Clifford Mua (left), 41st Flying Training Squadron student pilot, and Maj. Samuel Berryhill, 41st Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, taxi in a T-6 Texan II to the runway Nov. 4, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. As a Guardsman, Mua is already on a designated track for the KC-135 Stratotanker. Traditionally student pilots are assigned to their airframes the night before graduation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

