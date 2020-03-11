Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings [Image 4 of 5]

    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jake Jacobsen 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Berryhill (right), 41st Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, shows 2nd Lt. Clifford Mua, 41st Flying Training Squadron student pilot, the pre-flight check procedures on the T-6 Texan II Nov. 4, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. Instructor pilots learn how to train students at Pilot Instructor Training where they are taught to teach precise maneuvers in the T-6 Texan II, T-1 Jayhawk, or T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 15:47
    Photo ID: 6413651
    VIRIN: 201103-F-HX125-1137
    Resolution: 8002x5381
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings
    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings
    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings
    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings
    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135
    Cameroon
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Michigan Air National Guard
    Columbus Air Force Base
    AETC
    student pilot
    171st Air Refueling Squadron
    14th Flying Training Wing
    immigration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT