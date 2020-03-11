From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings

U.S. Air Force Maj. Samuel Berryhill (right), 41st Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, shows 2nd Lt. Clifford Mua, 41st Flying Training Squadron student pilot, the pre-flight check procedures on the T-6 Texan II Nov. 4, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. Instructor pilots learn how to train students at Pilot Instructor Training where they are taught to teach precise maneuvers in the T-6 Texan II, T-1 Jayhawk, or T-38 Talon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

