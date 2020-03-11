U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Clifford Mua (left), 41st Flying Training Squadron student pilot, and Maj. Samuel Berryhill, 41st Flying Training Squadron instructor pilot, begin flight preparations in the T-6 Texan II Nov. 4, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. The T-6 aircraft is part of the second phase of Specialize Undergraduate Pilot Training where students learn aircraft flight characteristics, emergency procedures, takeoff and landing procedures, aerobatics and formation flying. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 15:47 Photo ID: 6413649 VIRIN: 201103-F-HX125-1226 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.22 MB Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jake Jacobsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.