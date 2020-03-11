From Cameroon to U.S. pilot; student seeks wings

U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Clifford Mua, 41st Flying Training Squadron student pilot, places his helmet on the aircraft before stepping inside the cockpit of a T-6 Texan II Nov. 4, 2020, on Columbus Air Force Base Miss. Mua, originally from the Republic of Cameroon, came to the U.S., by winning a diversity visa lottery allowing him to immigrate here on a green card visa before eventually gaining his U.S. citizenship. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jake Jacobsen)

