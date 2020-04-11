Staff Sgt. John Lundy, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron fleet services technician, disinfects the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III while wearing personal protective equipment at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aircraft are disinfected before and after missions as the U.S. Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all personnel and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:17 Photo ID: 6413434 VIRIN: 201104-F-UJ876-1029 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 11.53 MB Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aircraft disinfection [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.