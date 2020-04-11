Cargo prep

Tech. Sgt. Brett Jones, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist, directs an Airman driving a forklift on cargo placement at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 32nd APS are preparing cargo to be loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy for the Denton Program, which is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US