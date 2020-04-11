Tech. Sgt. Brett Jones, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist, directs an Airman driving a forklift on cargo placement at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 32nd APS are preparing cargo to be loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy for the Denton Program, which is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6413436
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-UJ876-2017
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.86 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Cargo prep [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT