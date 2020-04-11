Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Cargo prep [Image 4 of 4]

    Cargo prep

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Brett Jones, 32nd Aerial Port Squadron cargo specialist, directs an Airman driving a forklift on cargo placement at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Airmen assigned to the 32nd APS are preparing cargo to be loaded onto a C-5 Galaxy for the Denton Program, which is a Department of Defense transportation program that moves humanitarian cargo, donated by U.S. based non-governmental organizations to developing nations to ease human suffering. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:17
    Photo ID: 6413436
    VIRIN: 201104-F-UJ876-2017
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.86 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo prep [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Routine maintenance
    Aircraft disinfection
    Aircraft cleaning
    Cargo prep

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    "4th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT