    Routine maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Routine maintenance

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Routine maintenance on aircraft plays a vital part of ensuring aircraft are able to complete the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:17
    Photo ID: 6413433
    VIRIN: 201104-F-UJ876-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Routine maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

