Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct routine maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Routine maintenance on aircraft plays a vital part of ensuring aircraft are able to complete the Air Force mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 14:17
|Photo ID:
|6413433
|VIRIN:
|201104-F-UJ876-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.36 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Routine maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
