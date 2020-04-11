Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircraft cleaning

    Aircraft cleaning

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to 32nd Aerial Port Squadron fleet services disinfect the inside of a C-17 Globemaster III while wearing personal protective equipment at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 4, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, aircraft are disinfected before and after missions as the U.S. Air Force is committed to taking every precaution to ensure the health and well-being of all personnel and family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 14:17
    Photo ID: 6413435
    VIRIN: 201104-F-UJ876-1012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 14.31 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Routine maintenance
    Aircraft disinfection
    Aircraft cleaning
    Cargo prep

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    Readiness”"
    "4th Air Force
    COVID-19
    covidUSAF

