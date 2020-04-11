Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Museum Visit [Image 8 of 10]

    Delta Company Museum Visit

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, observe a display during their visit to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Command Museum, Nov. 4, 2020. The museum has many exhibits that represent the different periods in Marine Corps history. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:13
    Location: MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Museum Visit [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

