Delta Company Museum Visit

Pvt. Drake E. Lumdblad with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, observes a display during their visit to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Command Museum, Nov. 4, 2020. Marines visited the museum to learn about their history and traditions. Pvt. Lumdblad is from Columbia City, Indiana, he was recruited out of RS Indianapolis. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

