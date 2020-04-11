Pvt. Bryan J. Ortega with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, observe a display during their visit to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Command Museum, Nov. 4, 2020. The museum has many exhibits that represent the different periods in Marine Corps history. Pvt. Ortega is from Whittier, California, he was recruited out of RS Los Angeles. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6413344
|VIRIN:
|201104-M-OQ594-1021
|Resolution:
|4923x3282
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company Museum Visit [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
