New Marines with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, observe a display during their visit to the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego Command Museum, Nov. 4, 2020. Marines visited the museum to learn about their history and traditions. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 13:13
|Photo ID:
|6413338
|VIRIN:
|201104-M-OQ594-1005
|Resolution:
|6056x4037
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Delta Company Museum Visit [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
