McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC

Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean speaks to attendees of his promotion ceremony and the assumption of responsibility as Deputy Commanding General, Army Futures Command and Director, Futures and Concepts Center, at Camp Mabry, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020. McKean thanked family, friends, and Soldiers that helped him along the way while outlining goals for FCC that will continue to transform the Army. (U.S. Army photo by David Miller)

