Gen. Mike Murray, Commanding General of Army Futures Command, administers the Oath of Office to Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean after his promotion at Camp Mabry, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020. Following the promotion, McKean assumed responsibilities as Deputy Commanding General, Army Futures Command and Director, Futures and Concepts Center. (U.S. Army photo by David Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6413150 VIRIN: 201102-A-EN483-0040 Resolution: 3758x2685 Size: 4.17 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC [Image 4 of 4], by David Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.