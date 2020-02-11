Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC [Image 3 of 4]

    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2020

    Photo by David Miller 

    Futures and Concepts Center

    Gen. Mike Murray, Commanding General of Army Futures Command, administers the Oath of Office to Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean after his promotion at Camp Mabry, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020. Following the promotion, McKean assumed responsibilities as Deputy Commanding General, Army Futures Command and Director, Futures and Concepts Center. (U.S. Army photo by David Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:25
    Photo ID: 6413150
    VIRIN: 201102-A-EN483-0040
    Resolution: 3758x2685
    Size: 4.17 MB
    Location: AUSTIN, TX, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC [Image 4 of 4], by David Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC
    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC
    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC
    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    FCC
    AdaptingTheArmy
    ArmyFutures
    ArmyFuturesCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT