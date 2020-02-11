Army Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean, promoted from Maj. Gen., has his new rank affixed to his jacket by family members during a promotion ceremony at Camp Mabry, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020. Following the promotion, McKean assumed duties as Deputy Commanding General, Army Futures Command and Director, Futures and Concepts Center. McKean thanked family, friends, and Soldiers that helped him along the way, including retired Gen. James D. Thurman, who has known McKean for more than two decades and officiated four of his last five promotion ceremonies. (U.S. Army photo by David Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:25 Photo ID: 6413148 VIRIN: 201102-A-EN483-0014 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.45 MB Location: AUSTIN, TX, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC [Image 4 of 4], by David Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.