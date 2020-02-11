McKean promoted to Lt. Gen.; assumes responsibilities at AFC, FCC

Photo By David Miller | Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean speaks to attendees of his promotion ceremony and the...... read more read more Photo By David Miller | Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean speaks to attendees of his promotion ceremony and the assumption of responsibility as Deputy Commanding General, Army Futures Command and Director, Futures and Concepts Center, at Camp Mabry, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020. McKean thanked family, friends, and Soldiers that helped him along the way while outlining goals for FCC that will continue to transform the Army. (U.S. Army photo by David Miller) see less | View Image Page

CAMP MABRY, Texas -- In a ceremony held at the Texas Military Forces Museum at Camp Mabry on Nov. 2, Gen. Mike Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command, hosted a promotion ceremony for Lt. Gen. D. Scott McKean.



Upon promotion to the rank of lieutenant general, McKean assumed the responsibilities of deputy commanding general, AFC and director of Futures and Concepts Center.



McKean, a 1990 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, will lead the organization charged with developing the Army's concepts, determining its requirements, and integrating the future force through aggressive experimentation and exercises. FCC has offices in Austin, Texas; Fort Eustis, Va., and military bases throughout the country, supporting AFC’s lead in the Army’s modernization and ensuring the Army wins in 2035 and beyond.



According to retired Army Gen. James D. Thurman, “General McKean is a common sense, mission-oriented leader who can take unsolvable problems and produce excellent results. The Army has made a great choice putting him at Futures Command. There is no doubt in my mind that he will make a difference, and he will do that every day."



Thurman has known McKean for more than two decades and officiated four of his last five promotion ceremonies.



FCC has subordinate organizations across the continental United States, including the Joint Modernization Command at Fort Bliss, Texas; Cyber Center of Excellence Capabilities Development and Integration Directorate, Mission Command CDID, Fires CDID, Maneuvers CDID, Maneuver Support CDID, Chaplain CDID, Sustainment CDID, Aviation CDIC, and Intelligence CDID.



“There is no place in the Army that truly thinks about the future except Army Futures Command,” Murray said. “There is nobody more qualified to do the job of leading the Army into the future."



As the new FCC director, McKean highlighted some key focus areas.



“I am very excited about the opportunity to transform our Army," said McKean. "I want to increase our experimentation velocity and get more repetition by tying into existing exercise and events.



McKean stated, “Our people are part of this journey, and they must be on board from the beginning. A.I., robotics and autonomous systems are all available now, and we need to get these technologies in our Soldiers' hands, so they become invested in the process of development.”



Before assuming his new position, McKean served as Chief of Staff for U.S. Central Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa, Florida.