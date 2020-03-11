Japan State Minister of Defense visits U.S. Air Defense training site during Keen Sword

Japan State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama and head dignitaries with Japan Self-Defense Forces, visited the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment's northern Japan training site at Misawa Air Base during Keen Sword 2021 to gain a first-hand perspective on U.S. Army Air Defense operations and bilateral integrated Air and Missile Defense coordination.



Among those in attendance were: Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff, Joint Staff; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, chief of staff; Lt. Gen. Eiichiro Fukazawa, Northern Air Defense Force; Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Yoshihiko Okimura, commandant, Joint Staff College; Maj. Gen. Minamikawa Nobutaka, vice defense commander of the Western Army; Maj. Gen. Hidetoshi Fujita, commander, 2nd Anti-Air Artillery Brigade; and Maj. Gen. Naoyuki Taura, command and communication, joint chief of staff.



Keen Sword is a biennial joint and bilateral exercise involving the U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Forces, designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability.

