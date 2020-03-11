Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, greets Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu. chief of staff, during Keen Sword 21 visit to the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment's forward-operating training site at Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3. Keen Sword is designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral and joint relationships.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6412496
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-PI656-003
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Matthew W. Dalton greets Gen. Shuji Izutsu [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS
