    Col. Matthew W. Dalton greets Gen. Shuji Izutsu [Image 2 of 4]

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, greets Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu. chief of staff, during Keen Sword 21 visit to the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment's forward-operating training site at Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3. Keen Sword is designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral and joint relationships.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:48
    Photo ID: 6412496
    VIRIN: 201103-A-PI656-003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.64 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Matthew W. Dalton greets Gen. Shuji Izutsu [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

