Col. Matthew W. Dalton greets Gen. Shuji Izutsu

Col. Matthew W. Dalton, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade commander, greets Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu. chief of staff, during Keen Sword 21 visit to the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment's forward-operating training site at Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3. Keen Sword is designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability while strengthening bilateral and joint relationships.

