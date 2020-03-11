Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepare for a missile reload evaluation at their forward-operating training site, Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3, to demonstrate Air Defense tactical skill proficiency during Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a biennial joint and bilateral exercise involving the U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Forces, designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 23:48
|Photo ID:
|6412503
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-PI656-004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.06 MB
|Location:
|AOMORI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Defense Soldiers prepare for missile reload evaluation during Keen Sword [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
