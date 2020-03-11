Air Defense Soldiers prepare for missile reload evaluation during Keen Sword

Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, prepare for a missile reload evaluation at their forward-operating training site, Misawa Air Base, Japan Nov. 3, to demonstrate Air Defense tactical skill proficiency during Keen Sword. Keen Sword is a biennial joint and bilateral exercise involving the U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Forces, designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability.

Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Location: AOMORI, JP