    Japan State Minister of Defense visits U.S. Air Defense training site during Keen Sword [Image 1 of 4]

    Japan State Minister of Defense visits U.S. Air Defense training site during Keen Sword

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Japan State Minister of Defense Yasuhide Nakayama and head dignitaries with Japan Self-Defense Forces, visited the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment's northern Japan training site at Misawa Air Base during Keen Sword 2021 to gain a first-hand perspective on U.S. Army Air Defense operations and bilateral integrated Air and Missile Defense coordination.

    Among those in attendance were: Gen. Koji Yamazaki, chief of staff, Joint Staff; Japan Air Self-Defense Force Gen. Shuji Izutsu, chief of staff; Lt. Gen. Eiichiro Fukazawa, Northern Air Defense Force; Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Yoshihiko Okimura, commandant, Joint Staff College; Maj. Gen. Minamikawa Nobutaka, vice defense commander of the Western Army; Maj. Gen. Hidetoshi Fujita, commander, 2nd Anti-Air Artillery Brigade; and Maj. Gen. Naoyuki Taura, command and communication, joint chief of staff.

    Keen Sword is a biennial joint and bilateral exercise involving the U.S. Military and Japan Self-Defense Forces, designed to enhance U.S.-Japan combat readiness and interoperability.

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 23:48
    Photo ID: 6412493
    VIRIN: 201103-A-PI656-001
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: AOMORI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan State Minister of Defense visits U.S. Air Defense training site during Keen Sword [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan State Minister of Defense visits U.S. Air Defense training site during Keen Sword
    Col. Matthew W. Dalton greets Gen. Shuji Izutsu
    Air Defense Soldiers prepare for missile reload evaluation during Keen Sword
    Japan State Minister of Defense visits U.S. Air Defense training site during Keen Sword

    Japan
    Okinawa
    Misawa Air Base
    Camp Zama
    ADA
    DoD
    Air Defense
    Joint training exercise
    interoperability
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    JGSDF
    PACOM
    bilateral
    U.S. Army
    1st Battalion
    U.S. Navy
    readiness
    KS
    JASDF
    Modernization
    USARJ
    U.S. Army Japan
    Keen Sword
    1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment
    Japan Self-Defense Forces
    U.S. Forces Japan
    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command
    94th AAMDC
    Pacific Region
    1-1 ADA
    AMD
    Link 16
    Fight Tonight
    Integrated Air and Missile Defense
    Sagami General Depot
    multi-domain
    Indo-Pacific region
    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade
    Pacific Guardians
    Digital Domain
    KS 21

