    MWSS 373 “ACE Support” celebrates the Marine Corps birthday on Camp Wilson [Image 3 of 16]

    MWSS 373 “ACE Support” celebrates the Marine Corps birthday on Camp Wilson

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kurt Boyd, squadron commanding officer, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, cuts a U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 30, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 21:08
    Photo ID: 6412372
    VIRIN: 201030-M-IB436-1205
    Resolution: 4314x2876
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    This work, MWSS 373 “ACE Support” celebrates the Marine Corps birthday on Camp Wilson [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

