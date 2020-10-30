U.S. Marines and sailors with Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, conduct a conditioning hike during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 30, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)
This work, MWSS 373 “ACE Support” celebrates the Marine Corps birthday on Camp Wilson [Image 16 of 16], by LCpl Joshua Sechser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
