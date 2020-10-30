U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kurt Boyd, squadron Commanding Officer, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, passes a piece of U.S. Marine Corps birthday cake to Master Sgt. Jones Lee, bulk fuel specialist, Marine Wing Support Squadron 373, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, during Integrated Training Exercise 1-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, Oct. 30, 2020. ITX is the most comprehensive training conducted at MCAGCC and focuses on the tactical application of combined-arms maneuver, offensive and defensive operations during combat. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Sechser)

MWSS 373 "ACE Support" celebrates the Marine Corps birthday on Camp Wilson