    Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER

    Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristopher Scott and Staff Sgt. David Jones, 239th Combat Communication Squadron, based at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, set up communication systems in a mobile communications facility in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 21, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual is an annual field training and command post exercise to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operations readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:13
    Photo ID: 6412015
    VIRIN: 201021-F-ZT243-0005
    Resolution: 7362x5057
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Whiteman Air Force Base

    USSTRATCOM

    AFGSC

    GLOBAL THUNDER

    GT 21

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    USSTRATCOM
    AFGSC
    B-2A Spirit
    GLOBAL THUNDER
    GT 21

