U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kristopher Scott and Staff Sgt. David Jones, 239th Combat Communication Squadron, based at Jefferson Barracks, Missouri, set up communication systems in a mobile communications facility in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 21, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual is an annual field training and command post exercise to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operations readiness.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Salazar)

Date Taken: 10.21.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US