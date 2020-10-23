U.S. Air Force crew chiefs with the 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, establish a communications line with the Spirit of Louisiana, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 23, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operation readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker J. McCauley)

