U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Bakari Banks, 509th Security Forces Squadron defender, protects the Spirit of Louisiana, a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 23, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual command and control exercise designed to train U.S. Strategic Command forces and assess joint operation readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker J. McCauley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.23.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 15:13 Photo ID: 6412011 VIRIN: 201023-F-SG855-1234 Resolution: 6093x4352 Size: 14.42 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.