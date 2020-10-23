Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER [Image 5 of 7]

    Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 509th Security Forces Squadron members escort 509th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chiefs as they move a weapons trailer in support of Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER 21, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, Oct. 23, 2020. Exercise GLOBAL THUNDER is an annual field training and command post exercise to train Department of Defense forces and assess joint operations readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Parker J. McCauley)

