    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 5 of 5]

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Charlotte Lindsey, M1 Support Services T-6A Texan II maintainer, prepares the cockpit of a T-6 on Oct. 30, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The T-6 is fully aerobatic and features a pressurized cockpit with an anti-G system, ejection seat and an advanced avionics package with sunlight-readable liquid crystal displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 14:47
    VIRIN: 201030-F-VV067-0569
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mechanic
    Columbus Air Force Base
    Columbus AFB
    M1 Support Services
    14th Flying Training Wing
    14th FTW

