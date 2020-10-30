Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

Charlotte Lindsey, M1 Support Services T-6A Texan II maintainer, prepares the cockpit of a T-6 on Oct. 30, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The T-6 is fully aerobatic and features a pressurized cockpit with an anti-G system, ejection seat and an advanced avionics package with sunlight-readable liquid crystal displays. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)

