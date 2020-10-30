Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

Charlotte Lindsey, M1 Support Services T-6A Texan II maintainer, prepares to guide a T-6 for taxiing on Oct. 30, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The T-6 is a single-engine, two-seat primary trainer designed to train Joint Primary Pilot Training, or JPPT, students in basic flying skills common to U.S. Air Force and Navy pilots. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 14:46
|Photo ID:
|6411999
|VIRIN:
|201030-F-VV067-0609
|Resolution:
|6533x4454
|Size:
|12.65 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
