Jonathan McCoy (right) , M1 Support Services T-1A Jayhawk lead mechanic, and another M1 Support Services T-1A Jayhawk mechanic discuss the flying schedule for the T-1A Jayhawks on Oct. 29, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. In fiscal year 2019 alone, 14th Flying Training Wing pilots flew 10,784 sorties in the T-1A Jayhawk. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)
This work, Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
