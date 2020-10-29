Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 2 of 5]

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Jonathan McCoy (right) , M1 Support Services T-1A Jayhawk lead mechanic, and another M1 Support Services T-1A Jayhawk mechanic discuss the flying schedule for the T-1A Jayhawks on Oct. 29, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. In fiscal year 2019 alone, 14th Flying Training Wing pilots flew 10,784 sorties in the T-1A Jayhawk. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 14:46
    VIRIN: 201029-F-VV067-0463
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

    mechanic
    Columbus Air Force Base
    Columbus AFB
    M1 Support Services
    14th Flying Training Wing
    14th FTW

