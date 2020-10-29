Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 4 of 5]

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    Peggy Archer, M1 Support Services nondestructive inspection lead, dips a piece of equipment in a fluorescent penetrant on Oct. 29, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Nondestructive inspection specialists are responsible for employing noninvasive methods to inspect the insides of metal objects and identify possible defects in systems and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 14:47
    Photo ID: 6412000
    VIRIN: 201029-F-VV067-0405
    Resolution: 7078x4972
    Size: 20.78 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Davis Donaldson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission
    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission
    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission
    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission
    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    mechanic
    Columbus Air Force Base
    Columbus AFB
    M1 Support Services
    14th Flying Training Wing
    14th FTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT