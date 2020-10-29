Peggy Archer, M1 Support Services nondestructive inspection lead, dips a piece of equipment in a fluorescent penetrant on Oct. 29, 2020, at Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Nondestructive inspection specialists are responsible for employing noninvasive methods to inspect the insides of metal objects and identify possible defects in systems and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Davis Donaldson)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 14:47
|Photo ID:
|6412000
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-VV067-0405
|Resolution:
|7078x4972
|Size:
|20.78 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Civilian maintainers: an integral part of AF mission
