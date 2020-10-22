201022-A-BS696-4975

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Mr. Donald Nitti (right), deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) and Col. Gregory Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) present Jonathan Wenger, data manager, LEAD, with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during an employee recognition ceremony on October 22, 2020. Shaver was selected as LEAD's Employee of the Year for his work in automating processes, saving the depot countless labor hours.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LEAD recognizes exceptional employees [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.