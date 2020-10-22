201022-A-BS696-4922
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.
Mr. Donald Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) addresses Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) employees during an employee recognition ceremony on October 22, 2020. Nitti highlights the accomplishments of the LEAD workforce over the past year, despite challenges imposed by COVID-19.
(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)
|Date Taken:
|10.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 09:17
|Photo ID:
|6411445
|VIRIN:
|201022-A-BS696-4922
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, LEAD recognizes exceptional employees [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAD recognizes exceptional employees
LEAVE A COMMENT