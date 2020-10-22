LEAD recognizes exceptional employees

201022-A-BS696-4971

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa.

Mr. Donald Nitti (right), deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) and Col. Gregory Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) present Gregory Shaver, paint leader, LEAD, with the Civilian Service Achievement Medal during an employee recognition ceremony on October 22, 2020. Shaver was selected as LEAD's Employee of the Quarter for his leadership and dedication to duty.

(U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart)

Date Taken: 10.22.2020
Location: CHAMBERSBURG, PA, US