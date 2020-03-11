LEAD recognizes exceptional employees

Courtesy Photo | 201022-A-BS696-4975 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Mr. Donald Nitti (right), deputy to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 201022-A-BS696-4975 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Mr. Donald Nitti (right), deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) and Col. Gregory Gibbons, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) present Jonathan Wenger, data manager, LEAD, with the Civilian Service Commendation Medal during an employee recognition ceremony on October 22, 2020. Shaver was selected as LEAD's Employee of the Year for his work in automating processes, saving the depot countless labor hours. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

Twenty-five Letterkenny Army Depot (LEAD) employees were recognized for outstanding performance and commitment to Army civilian service during a virtual awards ceremony on Oct. 22.



Mr. Donald Nitti, deputy to the commanding general, U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) joined Col. Gregory Gibbons, commander, LEAD in recognizing the contributions of the entire LEAD workforce and presented the depot’s awards during the ceremony.



“LEAD has a longstanding history of excellence; this year you have taken things a step further. Despite the obstacles COVID-19 presented, major accomplishments have been attained. LEAD continues to be ranked among the top performing depots across the Organic Industrial Base,” Nitti said.



Jonathan Wenger, data manager in the Directorate of Information Management was named as the LEAD Employee of the Year.

“Mr. Wenger has proven to be a strong leader and valuable asset to the organization,” Gibbons said. “His work automating reports and processes have saved countless hours, streamlined procedures and enhanced capabilities across the depot.”



Gregory Shaver, paint leader in the Process Support Division within the Directorate of Industrial Operations received LEAD’s Employee of the Quarter award.



“Throughout his career at LEAD, Mr. Shaver has demonstrated his hard work, dedication and leadership,” Gibbons said. “Your efforts show your dedication to the Process Support Division, LEAD, the Army and the warfighters.”



Other awards were presented for exceptional civilian service, outstanding customer support and civilian achievement.



Nitti also addressed the accomplishments of the LEAD workforce as a whole, highlighting the production of over 6,000 Major End Items, emerging programs and the team’s COVID-19 response. “With a workforce of over 2,000 employees, there has been minimal COVID-19 impact to the depot. This alone shows the extreme discipline of LEAD employees. You are to be commended for your work in support of the warfighter. Your hard work is recognized,” Nitti said.



“Team LEAD has overcome the bumps in the road caused by COVID-19 and has prevailed,” Gibbons said. Gibbons addressed some key achievements of each directorate over the past year, including program support, emerging technologies and facility upgrades. "Thank you to all of you. We had a great year at LEAD because of you.”



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army’s premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment and various military vehicles, support systems and protection programs. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/.