Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC

Sgt. 1st Class Eric Conner, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear noncommissioned officer and observer/coach trainer with the Joint Multinational Readiness Training Center, listens to a Kosovo Security Force platoon leader after a hazardous material training scenario in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2020. The KSF is attending a JMRC rotation to build relationships and interoperability with the incoming international units deploying as part of Kosovo Force 28, a NATO organization dedicated to the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. Coaches like Conner help rotating units by giving constructive feedback and improving the quality of training. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

