Members of the Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT Company, assigned to the Civil Protection Regiment, set up a tent during a training scenario at the Joint Multinational Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2020. The KSF is attending a JMRC rotation to build relationships and interoperability with the incoming international units deploying as part of Kosovo Force 28, a NATO organization dedicated to the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. The HAZMAT unit is trained to quickly set up remote decontamination and testing stations in response to reports of hazardous material. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 07:41 Photo ID: 6411322 VIRIN: 201102-A-KS612-452 Resolution: 5513x3603 Size: 1.92 MB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.