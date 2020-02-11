Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC [Image 7 of 15]

    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT Company, assigned to the Civil Protection Regiment, are briefed on their mission during a training scenario at the Joint Multinational Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2020. The KSF is attending a JMRC rotation to build relationships and interoperability with the incoming international units deploying as part of Kosovo Force 28, a NATO organization dedicated to the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. The HAZMAT unit is trained to quickly set up remote decontamination and testing stations in response to reports of hazardous material. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 07:42
    Photo ID: 6411327
    VIRIN: 201102-A-KS612-632
    Resolution: 4942x3406
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC
    Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    KFOR
    Kosovo Security Force
    KSF
    Interoperability
    HAZMAT
    Hazardous Materials
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT