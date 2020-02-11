1st Lt. Ismail Sekiraqa with the Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT Company, assigned to the Civil Protection Regiment, takes not as he observes his platoon during a training scenario at the Joint Multinational Training Center in Hohenfels, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2020. The KSF is attending a JMRC rotation to build relationships and interoperability with the incoming international units deploying as part of Kosovo Force 28, a NATO organization dedicated to the safety and security of all people in Kosovo. The HAZMAT unit uses various testing equipment to determine hazardous threats (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tawny Schmit)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 07:39 Photo ID: 6411330 VIRIN: 201102-A-KS612-737 Resolution: 5445x3544 Size: 553.02 KB Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kosovo Security Force HAZMAT team trains at JMRC [Image 15 of 15], by SSG Tawny Schmit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.