The Warfighter is Live

    ROTA, SPAIN

    09.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 10, 2020) Francisco Bonhomo Ruiz-Henestrosa, Crane Operator at PWD, left and USS Donald Cook Crew Member, right, repair the ships antennas aboard the Arleigh-burke guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during a routine maintenance request May 30th. This is the only Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) crane crew comprised of Seabees, civilian service members and host nationals in the world, and they support U.S. Naval equipment and property at the pier, airfield and facilities aboard NAVSTA Rota. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason McShea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2020
    Date Posted: 11.03.2020 05:57
    Photo ID: 6411315
    VIRIN: 200910-N-HB733-0001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    seabees
    spanish
    local nationals
    Spain
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Rota
    host nationals
    Crane Crew NAVFAC

