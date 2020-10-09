NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 10, 2020) Francisco Bonhomo Ruiz-Henestrosa, Crane Operator at PWD, left and USS Donald Cook Crew Member, right, repair the ships antennas aboard the Arleigh-burke guided missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) during a routine maintenance request May 30th. This is the only Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) crane crew comprised of Seabees, civilian service members and host nationals in the world, and they support U.S. Naval equipment and property at the pier, airfield and facilities aboard NAVSTA Rota. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason McShea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2020 Date Posted: 11.03.2020 05:57 Photo ID: 6411315 VIRIN: 200910-N-HB733-0001 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.45 MB Location: ROTA, ES Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Warfighter is Live [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.