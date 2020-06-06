Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Warfighter is Live

    ROTA, SPAIN

    06.06.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brianna Green 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (June 6, 2020) Equipment Operator 3rd Class (He was a 3rd Class during the photo) Alexander Randolph from Socastee, South Carolina, secures a boom while Juan Carlos Diaz Mazon, left, and Ildefonso Sanchez Aranda, right, all stationed at Public Works Department Rota, safety observe to ensure proper on the job training. The PWD Rota Crane Crew has a combine 221 years of experience excluding the Seabees assigned to the crew. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason McShea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2020
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Warfighter is Live [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brianna Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC
    seabees
    spanish
    local nationals
    Spain
    USNS Trenton
    NAVFAC EURAFCENT
    PWD Rota
    host nationals
    Crane Crew NAVFAC

