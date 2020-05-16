The Warfighter is Live

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 16, 2020) The Crane Crew team assigned to the Public Works Department (PWD) Rota is the only Naval Facilities Engineering Command crane crew comprised of Seabees, civilian service members and host nationals in the world, and they support U.S. Naval equipment and property at the pier, airfield and facilities aboard NAVSTA Rota. In fiscal year 2020, the crane operations crew conducted 13,377 lifts which supported the homeport shift for the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Roosevelt (DDG 80) and USS Carney (DDG 64), port visit by the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Indian (SSN 789), missile on-loading for USS Donald Cook (DDG 75), and a port visit by the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60). (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason McShea)

Date Taken: 05.16.2020
Location: ROTA, ES
Photo by PO2 Brianna Green