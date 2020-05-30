The Warfighter is Live

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 30, 2020) A crew member from the Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport vessel USNS Trenton (T-EPF-5), left and Ildefonso Sanchez Aranda, Crane Operator at the Public Works Department Rota, right, repair lighting system aboard the Trenton during a routine maintenance request May 30th. This is the only Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) crane crew comprised of Seabees, civilian service members and host nationals in the world, and they support U.S. Naval equipment and property at the pier, airfield and facilities aboard NAVSTA Rota. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jason McShea)

Date Taken: 05.30.2020 Location: ROTA, ES