AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training

U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Violette Amanda, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), analyses the offset of her first shooting result with Staff Sgt Tony Russo during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

