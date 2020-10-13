U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Violette Amanda, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), analyses the offset of her first shooting result with Staff Sgt Tony Russo during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 04:20
|Photo ID:
|6411258
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-RX599-0031
|Resolution:
|3200x4800
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training [Image 7 of 7], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
