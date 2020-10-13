Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training [Image 5 of 7]

    AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training

    CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    10.13.2020

    Photo by Pascal Demeuldre 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Violette Amanda, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), analyses the offset of her first shooting result with Staff Sgt Tony Russo during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

    This work, AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training [Image 7 of 7], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

