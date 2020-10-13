AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tony Russo, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), inspects and counts the bullet holes of Master Sgt. Thomas Aaron's shooting during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

