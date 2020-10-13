U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tony Russo, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), inspects and counts the bullet holes of Master Sgt. Thomas Aaron's shooting during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 04:20
|Photo ID:
|6411254
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-RX599-0010
|Resolution:
|3200x4800
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training [Image 7 of 7], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
