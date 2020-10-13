AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Tony Russo and Sgt. Josh Kielmam, both assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), inspect and count the bullet holes of Lt. Colonel Mark Hayes' shooting during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)

