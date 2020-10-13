U.S. Army Lt. Colonel Mark Hayes, assigned to Allied Forces North Battalion (AFNORTH), engages a target in standing position during the M17 pistol training, in Chièvres Air base, Belgium, Oct. 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Pascal Demeuldre)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2020 04:20
|Photo ID:
|6411257
|VIRIN:
|201013-A-RX599-0026
|Resolution:
|3200x4800
|Size:
|5.25 MB
|Location:
|CHIEVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFNORTH Battalion M17 pistol training [Image 7 of 7], by Pascal Demeuldre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
