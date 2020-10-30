Airmen of the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing distribute tarps to citizens following Hurricane Zeta in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, Oct. 30, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Dan Farrell)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2020 21:15
|Photo ID:
|6411080
|VIRIN:
|201030-Z-PB681-1012
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|589.15 KB
|Location:
|CHALMETTE, LA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Dan Farrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta
LEAVE A COMMENT