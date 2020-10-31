Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta [Image 3 of 4]

    La. Guard continues to provide operations support after Zeta

    BRAITHWAITE, LA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh 

    Louisiana National Guard

    Airmen of the Louisiana Air National Guard’s 159th Fighter Wing hand out water, ice, MREs and tarps at the Percy Griffin Community Centers in Plaquemines Parish in southeast Louisiana, Oct. 31, 2020. Hurricane Zeta knocked out power to more than 1,000 homes in the area. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2020
    Date Posted: 11.02.2020 21:14
    Location: BRAITHWAITE, LA, US 
